Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Compare company FD rates and ratings

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 10:13 PM ISTLivemint

  • An AA rating indicates that the degree of safety regarding timely payment is strong; the higher the rating, the better the risk capacity of the issuer

Corporate FDs are popular among investors who want fixed returns higher than what bank FDs give, even at a slightly higher risk. However, just like FDs, interest on corporate FDs is fully taxable at your income tax rate, so factor in the post tax returns. Mint does not recommend corporate FDs to an average investor because of the risk involved. But if you like to invest in them, nevertheless, you must minimize the risk by choosing issuers with high ratings. An AA rating indicates that the degree of safety regarding timely payment is strong; the higher the rating, the better the risk capacity of the issuer. Also make sure the terms for premature redemption are not very stringent. Here’s a list of corporate FDs that are rated AA or above.

