Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Compare company FD rates and ratings

Compare company FD rates and ratings

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

  • You must minimise the risk of investing in them by choosing issuers with high ratings

Make sure the terms for premature redemption are not very stringent

Corporate FDs are popular among investors who want fixed returns that are slightly higher than what bank FDs give, even at a slightly higher risk. However, just like FDs, interest payment on corporate FDs is fully taxable at your income tax slab rate, so factor in the post-tax returns.

Mint does not recommend corporate FDs to an average investor because of the risk involved. But if you like to invest in them nevertheless, you must minimize the risk by choosing issuers with high ratings.

An AA rating indicates that the degree of safety regarding timely payment is strong: the higher the rating, the better the risk capacity of the issuer. Also, make sure the terms for premature redemption are not very stringent.

Here's a list of corporate FIs that are rated AA and above.

(Graphic: Satish Kumar/Mint)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.