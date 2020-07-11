Compare the premiums of Corona Kavach policy

The policy has no sub-limits on room rent, which is an advantage. Capping of room rent usually results in increased out-of-pocket expenditure. It also has a bearing on other associated costs such as nursing and doctors’ fees. The policy comes with an optional hospital daily cash cover in which the insurer will pay up to 0.5% of the sum insured for every 24 hours of hospitalization. The benefit will be payable for up to 15 days during a policy period.