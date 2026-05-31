Want to move your Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account to another bank? Here's the complete transfer process

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government-backed small savings scheme designed to help parents build a corpus for their daughter's future. It currently offers a competitive interest rate of 8.1%, which is the highest among small savings schemes. It also comes with tax benefits, which is why it remains a popular investment option for people.
Since the account has a lock-in period of 21 years (premature and partial withdrawal allowed), account holders may sometimes need to shift their SSY account to another bank due to relocation, better service, or convenience. The good news is that government allows transfer of SSY accounts between authorised banks and post offices without affecting the account's benefits.
If you are in a situation, where you need to transfer your SSY account from one bank to another, just follow these steps:
Step 1: Submit your SSY transfer request to the bank where you currently have your account. Fill the request application (Form-5) at your respective bank and write a transfer request letter to raise your issue.
Step 2: In the transfer request form, provide all the required details of the new bank where you would like to get the account transferred. Write down the contact details and address of the new bank branch.
Step 3: Once the transfer request is submitted, the bank will send the original documents of your account to the new bank branch. If you have already made your investment in the old account, the bank is liable to send the cheque or DD of the amount to the new bank branch.
Step 4: Once the new branch receives your detail, you will have to submit a new SSY account opening form along with the KYC documents.
Step 5: After the submission of the documents, a new SSY account will be opened at the new bank with the entire principle amount and accumulated interest.
The balance in the SSY can be transferred anywhere in India. It can be moved across post offices and banks free of cost, but you need to furnish proof of a change of residence of either the guardian or the girl child.
Under any other circumstance, such a transfer can be made by paying a fee of ₹100, according to ClearTax.
This scheme can only be opened by a parent or a legal guardian of a girl child whose age is below 10 years. They can start by investing a minimum of ₹250 per year up to a maximum investment of ₹1.5 lakh annually. Here are some key things to know about the scheme:
Parents or guardians must also note that once the girl child turns 18, the account's operation should be transferred to her, as she is permitted to manage it on her own, according to SSY rules. You can make deposits for 15 years and no further deposits are required. Your entire accumulated corpus continues to earn the prevailing guaranteed interest rate for the remaining years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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