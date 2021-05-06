Compliances under GST for NRIs

Under GST, the taxable event and the liability to pay tax arises when there is a supply of goods or services. GST is generally levied on the supply of all goods and services except for the supply of alcoholic liquor for human consumption and certain petroleum products. The tax on such alcoholic liquor and petroleum products continues to be under the ambit of the erstwhile indirect tax regime, i.e., central / State excise duties and Value Added/ Sales Tax. Under GST, supply includes all forms of supply of goods or services or both, such as sale, transfer, barter, exchange, license, lease, rental, disposal, etc. Such supply is chargeable to tax only when it is made for furtherance of business and for consideration. The term ‘consideration’ in relation to the supply of goods or services broadly includes any payment made or agreed to be made, whether in money or otherwise like barter etc. However, transactions within the same legal entities or related parties are also chargeable to tax even if made without consideration.