Compounding is an excellent hedge against inflation

For long, we have been offered paltry proportions, rallying up to 10% at the most as interest on our savings. This obviously isn’t an optimal way to generate wealth. This is where compounding comes into play. Let us take a case, wherein you have invested ₹100 in two places, one of which would provide you with a simple interest of 10%, and the other would provide you with a compound interest of 10%. In the first case, you would earn ₹10 every year as interest and at the end of a 5-year period, you would have ₹150 in hand. In the second case, however, you would earn ₹10 as interest in the first year, ₹11 in the second, ₹12.1 in the third, ₹13.3 in the fourth and ₹15 in the fifth, making the total of your investment along with the gained interest come up to ₹161.