Money
A basic will may not always protect your family. A conditional will can help.
Summary
- A conditional will lets you define how, when and under what circumstances your wealth is passed on. Families are increasingly using such wills to ensure their plans hold firm even when life takes an expected turn.
- Ayaan thought he had done everything right— he’d divided his wealth equally between his wife and son, and named his wife as the executor of his will. What he never imagined was that both of them would pass away in an accident. With his wife not around to execute the will, the document was meaningless. What followed was a chaotic legal process to implement the will.
- When Aarna turned 18, she inherited her father’s fortune—a dream for most teenagers. But with sudden wealth came reckless spending, and within a few years she was left with nothing. It’s a situation many parents dread, and one that can be avoided.
- Ansh and his wife were careful planners, but the pandemic forced them to confront something they had previously avoided – what would happen to their young daughter if both of them weren’t around? They realised they couldn’t afford to leave things to chance.
These scenarios are fictitious, but entirely possible since life often throws unexpected curveballs when we least expect them. Even with the best intentions, a simple will can become useless if things don’t go as planned.
