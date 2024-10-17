You also need to be mindful of practical challenges when including conditions in your will. For example, you may want your child to inherit your wealth when he turns 25. Where will the money lie until then? Ideally, the executor will ensure it remains with him or in a suspense account, but a nominee, legal guardian or even the executor could spend it all. While the beneficiary can file a lawsuit, resolution can take years. Choosing the right executor is therefore critical. Consider compensating him or her for executing the will.