The confirmation bias: Why investors see what they want to see, and often get it wrong
We instinctively seek information that supports our existing beliefs, while ignoring or dismissing contradictory evidence
Recently, there was considerable discussion about discount brokers losing lakhs of active investors in early 2025. The narrative was compelling and widely accepted: Sebi's stricter future and options (F&O) regulations had finally caught up with speculative traders, forcing them to abandon their platforms.