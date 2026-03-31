Confused about EPF? 5 common myths on interest, pension and retirement age decoded

The Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) is a key investment pillar that helps in effective retirement planning for salaried individuals in the country. Still, immense confusion persists around rules and regulations, especially regarding interest earnings, retirement age and pensions. Let us discuss the concept of EPF in greater depth and dispel these misconceptions.

What is EPF? A quick guide The EPF is a government-backed retirement savings scheme. It is managed by Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation. It provides salaried employees with an avenue to invest and build a retirement corpus.

Details of the scheme:

Under this scheme, employees contribute 12% of their basic salary.

Employers also contribute 12%.

Furthermore, a portion of the employer contribution is allocated to the EPS.

EPS is the Employee’s Pension Scheme. Over time, the contributions made under this scheme lay the foundation for the retirement corpus of individual salaried employees. This happens due to the compounding of wealth.

Key features of EPF: Interest, tax benefits, and withdrawals EPF offers investors an annual interest rate of 8.25% as per the latest available rates. This changes according to the policies. The contribution to EPF qualifies for deductions under Section 80C. Further, maturity is generally tax-free, subject to conditions such as 5 years of continuous service. If you wish to purchase a house, meet medical expenses, or pay education costs, a partial withdrawal is permitted, subject to eligibility rules. EPF rules explained: Why misconceptions can cost you Even though EPF is widely used, the rules are generally misunderstood. Especially when considering factors such as age, retirement, and pension eligibility. If you lack clarity on these, it can complicate your long-term financial planning.

5 Common EPF myths about retirement, interest, and pension debunked

1. EPF retirement age: Is it 58 or 60? Myth: EPF retirement age is 60, much like the ‘normal’ presumed retirement age of employment.

Fact: There is no fixed retirement age for EPF contributions. Contributions can chug along and continue as long as you are employed in an EPF-covered institution or company. Still, do keep in mind that age 58 is of immense significance. This is the age when pension eligibility begins.

2. Does EPF earn interest after you stop working? Myth: As soon as an individual stops working or retires, interest stops.

Fact: Keep in mind that the EPF balance will continue to earn interest for up to 3 years after the last contribution is made. Post the same if no contributions are made; the account becomes inoperative and stops earning any interest.

3. What happens to EPF interest if you stop working early? Myth: Even with early retirement, this also always gives a fixed 3-year interest window.

Fact: Be clear, interest is linked to the account activity of an individual. It is not linked to their age. If contributions stop, interest continues to be paid for up to 3 years from the last contribution, regardless of your age.

4. Does a job gap make your EPF account inactive? Myth: People presume that their EPF account becomes inactive as soon as they leave their job.

Fact: The fact is that an EPF account will become inoperative only after 3 years, i.e., 36 months of no contributions. Even after the same:

The account continues to remain accessible. The account holder can still transfer or withdraw funds. 5. When does the EPS pension start? Myth: Common EPS account holders presume that pension starts only after they retire from work.

Fact: Under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), pension becomes payable from age 58, regardless of whether you are still working or unemployed. It is paid as a lifelong monthly benefit, subject to the holder meeting basic eligibility conditions.

EPF Myths vs Facts: What you should keep in mind Understanding EPF rules correctly can help you:

Avoid panicking and making avoidable withdrawals. Boost and maximise your interest earnings. Plan retirement more effectively and practically. In conclusion, you should ensure that no minor misconceptions remain regarding EPF interest, pensions, and related factors. As this can immensely influence your long-term economic planning. If in doubt, refer to the official website of EPFO and resolve all your doubts amicably.