Confused about retirement planning? 5 steps to get you started
Planning for retirement can be intricate and occasionally daunting. Many find it challenging to stay motivated and consistent with saving because retirement often feels distant. However, taking even small steps toward retirement planning is crucial.
What does retirement mean to you? It’s a question without a simple answer. Retirement isn’t solely about reaching a certain age or dealing with illness; it can be an escape from the daily routine whenever you choose.