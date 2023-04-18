Confused about which income tax regime to choose? Here are key things to look at

Only a few days are left to intimate your employers about the income tax regime choice. However, several salaried employees still seem to be confused about choosing between the new and old tax regimes. “It is imperative for every employee to inform their employer of their chosen tax regime for this Financial year, i.e., 2023-2024, beforehand. Depending on the regime selection, the correct amount of tax will be deducted, and necessary adjustments will be made to the salary. It is essential to make this decision with utmost care to avoid excessive deductions," said Abhishek Soni, Co-founder & CEO of Tax2win, a Fisdom company.

