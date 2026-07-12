Confused about which ITR form to file? Here's how the Income Tax e-filing portal helps you choose the right one

Selecting the correct ITR form is the first and most important step when filing your income tax return. Choosing the wrong form can lead to errors, delays in processing, or even a notice from the Income Tax Department.
To simplify this process, the e-filing portal includes a built-in feature that helps taxpayers identify the appropriate ITR form based on their income sources and eligibility.
Whether you are a salaried employee, pensioner, freelancer, or business owner, the portal offers multiple ways to determine the applicable ITR form. Here's how this feature works and how to use it.
The ITR identification service is available to taxpayers registered on the e-filing portal with a valid PAN.
The process for identifying the applicable ITR form and schedules is the same whether you file your return online through the portal or use the offline utility.
Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal, go to the e-file menu, and click “Income Tax Return.”
Step 2: Select the relevant assessment year, and choose online as the filing mode.
Step 3: Select your taxpayer status, such as individual, HUF, or others.
After this, the portal provides different options depending on how familiar you are with the ITR forms.
If you already know the correct ITR form, select it from the “I know which ITR form I need to file” drop-down menu.
Next, if you know which schedules apply to you, choose “I know which schedules I need to fill”, proceed to the schedule selection page, and select the relevant schedules.
If you're unsure about the applicable schedules, click “Learn more” and answer a few questions. Based on your responses, the portal will automatically enable the schedules relevant to your return.
If you do not know which return form to choose, click “Help me decide” under which ITR form to file.
The portal will display the eligibility conditions for different ITR forms based on your taxpayer status. For example, individual taxpayers may see options such as ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4.
Read these conditions carefully, select the form that matches your eligibility, and click “Proceed to ITR filing.”
If you are still unable to identify the correct form after reviewing qualifying conditions, click “Still not clear, let us help you.”
You will then be asked a series of simple questions about your residential status, house property, business or professional income, and other sources of income.
Based on your answers, the portal will recommend the appropriate ITR form. Once the recommendation appears, click “Continue” to proceed with filing your return.
Once the appropriate ITR form is selected or recommended, click “Let's get started” to begin filing your return.
The portal may ask a few additional questions relevant to your tax profile. Complete the required details, review the information carefully, and submit the return after e-verification.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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