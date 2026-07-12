Confused about which ITR form to file? Here's how the Income Tax e-filing portal helps you choose the right one

Selecting the correct ITR form is the first and most important step when filing your income tax return. Choosing the wrong form can lead to errors, delays in processing, or even a notice from the Income Tax Department.

To simplify this process, the e-filing portal includes a built-in feature that helps taxpayers identify the appropriate ITR form based on their income sources and eligibility.

Whether you are a salaried employee, pensioner, freelancer, or business owner, the portal offers multiple ways to determine the applicable ITR form. Here's how this feature works and how to use it.

Eligibility to use the ITR Identification feature The ITR identification service is available to taxpayers registered on the e-filing portal with a valid PAN.

The process for identifying the applicable ITR form and schedules is the same whether you file your return online through the portal or use the offline utility.

Steps to identify the correct ITR form Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal, go to the e-file menu, and click “Income Tax Return.”

Step 2: Select the relevant assessment year, and choose online as the filing mode.

Step 3: Select your taxpayer status, such as individual, HUF, or others.

After this, the portal provides different options depending on how familiar you are with the ITR forms.

If you know which ITR form to file but do not know applicable schedules If you already know the correct ITR form, select it from the “I know which ITR form I need to file” drop-down menu.

Next, if you know which schedules apply to you, choose “I know which schedules I need to fill”, proceed to the schedule selection page, and select the relevant schedules.

If you're unsure about the applicable schedules, click “Learn more” and answer a few questions. Based on your responses, the portal will automatically enable the schedules relevant to your return.

If you do not know which ITR to file, check the qualifying conditions If you do not know which return form to choose, click “Help me decide” under which ITR form to file.

The portal will display the eligibility conditions for different ITR forms based on your taxpayer status. For example, individual taxpayers may see options such as ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4.

Read these conditions carefully, select the form that matches your eligibility, and click “Proceed to ITR filing.”

If you are still unsure, use the wizard-based questions to identify your ITR If you are still unable to identify the correct form after reviewing qualifying conditions, click “Still not clear, let us help you.”

You will then be asked a series of simple questions about your residential status, house property, business or professional income, and other sources of income.

Based on your answers, the portal will recommend the appropriate ITR form. Once the recommendation appears, click “Continue” to proceed with filing your return.

Complete and submit your return Once the appropriate ITR form is selected or recommended, click “Let's get started” to begin filing your return.

The portal may ask a few additional questions relevant to your tax profile. Complete the required details, review the information carefully, and submit the return after e-verification.