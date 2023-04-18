Choosing between tax regimes: A guide for professionals and businessmen

Lawyers, doctors, engineers, architects, artists, actors and other professionals may all be subject matter experts in their respective domain, and proprietor businessmen may have entrepreneurial acumen where it concerns their respective businesse, but when it comes to making a right choice between the old and the new personal income tax regime, especially, after the Union budget 2023 announcements, they are all equally puzzled and confused, as is the salaried class.

