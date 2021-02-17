Confused between flexicap and multicap? Here’s how to choose

A change of category will mean that you have to realign to the risk and return parameters of the new category. If you are considering a switch to a multicap fund, you may require a longer investment horizon as compared to a flexicap fund given the larger exposure to mid and small cap segments of the market. Investors looking to benefit from the long-term growth prospects of mid- and small-sized companies may find this a good way to participate. Or, it may be used to capitalize on an upturn in the mid and small cap segments with the allocation to large caps acting as a safety buffer.