Confusion persists on how new TDS rules will be implemented

For example, in case you are making a payment to a contractor, you are liable to deduct TDS at the rate of 1%. In case the contractor hasn’t filed the ITR for the past two years and TDS of more than ₹50,000 was collected in each of the two years, then you will have to deduct TDS at the rate of 5% instead of 1%. In case you are paying rent of more than ₹50,000 per month, you are liable to deduct TDS at the rate of 5%. In case the person receiving rent has not filed ITR for the past two years and ₹50,000 TDS was deducted from him in each of the past two years, you will be required to deduct TDS at 10%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}