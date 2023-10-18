Conservative hybrid funds: What are these and why should you invest in them?
They refer to the schemes which invest anywhere between 10 to 25 percent in equity & equity related instruments, and 75 to 90 percent in debt instruments.
Investment advisors often assert that investors should make investment based on their risk appetite and investment horizon. This means those with a low-risk appetite should invest more in the debt schemes and less in the equity. On the contrary, those with a high-risk appetite should do the opposite i.e., a higher proportion in equity and lower in debt.