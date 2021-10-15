Consider buying an additional term plan to increase coverage

Endowment plans are of various types and their returns could vary. Most plans load the charges upfront. To decide whether you should surrender this plan, you should compare the current surrender value with the potential maturity value. The difference in these two values is the corpus you would generate from the future premium payable. Calculate the return based on the differential corpus and the future payable premiums. If the expected return is higher than the alternative avenues of investment available to you, then you can keep the plan. Else, you must surrender.

