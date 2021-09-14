Consider these factors before opting for home loan prepayment

Ratan Chaudhary, head- home loans, Paisabazaar.com, said, "For instance, assume that you availed a home loan of ₹50 lakh about five years ago at 8% p.a. for a tenure of 20 years. Your current outstanding would be Rs43.76 lakh. If you make a lump sum prepayment of Rs6 lakh now and opt for tenure reduction, you will save about Rs11.30 lakh in interest payment, and your loan repayment tenure would reduce by 41 months. However, if you opt to continue with the same tenure assuming the same rate of interest, then your EMI would fall from ₹41,822 to ₹36,088 and generate a total interest savings of ₹4.32 lakh. Thus, opting for the tenure reduction option would lead to higher savings in interest cost."