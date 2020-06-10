Consider your risk appetite before setting a target corpus

I am 28 years old and want to build a portfolio through equities. I am investing ₹6,000 per month in the following funds via SIPs for the last three years: ₹1,500 each in Kotak Standard Multicap and L&T Midcap; ₹1,250 each in DSP Equal Nifty 50 and DSP Nifty Next 50 Index; and ₹500 in L&T Emerging Businesses. All are growth options. My goal is to have ₹30 lakh by the age of 40. Should I increase my amount to ₹10,000. Also, is my portfolio well-diversified?