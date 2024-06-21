Considering a joint home loan? Here's how to apply
Purchasing a house is a major accomplishment that often requires financial support. Joint home loans allow sharing the financial responsibility, enhancing affordability, lowering interest rates for women, reducing monthly payments, providing tax benefits, and promoting joint accountability.
