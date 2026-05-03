Considering credit card? Here are some key things to keep in mind before you apply

A line of short-term borrowing, credit cards are flexible credit instruments that come with the highest interest rates among most personal finance tools. The major benefit when using a credit card is that it helps build your credit score. Further, when it comes to utility, a credit card simplifies payments, assists with tracking expenses, and has benefits on offer from the lenders that could be highly valuable.
However, while it is an enticing prospect, investors must be sufficiently cautious when applying for a credit card and take into account all the associated risks. Overall, taking your time to find the correct card for you and learning how it fits into your lifestyle can help you avoid compounding debt.
For this to be successful, you will also have to closely track your spending habits (monthly and annually) and check for how you spend money. Are you more of an online shopper, or do you prefer deals, or are you a traveller, or looking for fine dining deals, or is it more for household purchases? Your answer will help you pick the kind of card that gives the relevant rewards and benefits.
You must also take into account the associated fees such as late penalty, transaction fees, repayment terms and other fine print before making a final choice. Ensure you grasp this information prior to applying for the card.
Notably, lenders will take your credit score into account before sanctioning your application. Having a good score makes your chances of getting approved better and can even get you a higher card with more rewards.
It is best to take stock of the following factors for yourself: Can I repay the limit I am applying for? Do I often overspend? Do I have an emergency fund separate from the credit card?
Here, you can consider between basic and premium cards, where the latter can have higher fees but better features and rewards. However, for first time credit card users, a basic card can a good starter. Check your requirements, ability and habits before making a choice.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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