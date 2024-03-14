The extension of your personal loan tenure relies on your lender’s policies and your repayment track record. Certain lenders might offer the option to prolong the tenure of your loan. This can prove beneficial if you encounter temporary financial challenges and require a reduction in your monthly equated monthly installments (EMIs). Extending the tenure spreads out the loan repayment across a longer duration, consequently reducing the EMI amount.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}