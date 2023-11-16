Considering investing in MFs? 9 best large and mid-cap mutual funds to invest in

Investors seeking a blend of stability from large-cap stocks and growth potential of mid-cap stocks can consider large & mid-cap mutual funds. These funds offer several advantages:

Diversification: By investing in a combination of large-cap and mid-cap stocks, these funds effectively mitigate risk through diversification.

Growth potential: Over the long term, such mutual funds have the potential to yield higher returns compared to other types of mutual funds, tapping into the growth prospects of mid-cap stocks.

Stability: The inclusion of large-cap stocks in the portfolio adds a layer of stability to these kinds of funds, making them more resilient than pure mid-cap funds.

Tax efficiency: Investors can benefit from tax efficiency, as the long-term capital gains from these mutual funds are taxed at a lower rate than short-term capital gains.

Does investing in large & mid-cap mutual funds help?

According to SEBI regulations, large and mid-cap mutual funds must designate a minimum of 35 percent of their assets to equity and equity-related instruments of large-cap and mid-cap companies, respectively. Essentially, this requirement translates to these funds having to invest at least 70 percent of their assets in the top 250 companies based on market capitalisation.

The purpose of this requirement is to maintain the authenticity of large & mid cap mutual funds, ensuring that investors receive exposure to the foremost companies in the market. Additionally, this guideline serves to mitigate risk by focusing on companies that are typically more established and boast a longer track record.

The remaining can be directed towards alternative instruments, including debt securities and money market instruments. This adaptability empowers fund managers to fine-tune the fund’s risk profile and asset allocation according to prevailing conditions.

Gauging by fund performance

Historical market data indicate notable variations in the performance of large-cap and mid-cap funds over various periods. This discrepancy can be attributed to the typically established and longer track record of large-cap funds, contrasting with the higher volatility and potential for greater growth associated with mid-caps.

The performance of these funds is evident from the statistics shared in the following illustration.

Name of the fund 10-year returns (in %) Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund 24.52 Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund 23.26 Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund 21.87 Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund 18.62 SBI Large & Midcap Fund 18.30 DSP Equity Opportunities Fund 17.87 Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund 17.81 Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund 17.75 Edelweiss Large and Mid Cap Fund 17.64 Source: AMFI (As of November 14, 2023)

Through the strategic allocation of investments between large-cap and mid-cap stocks, investors minimise risk and enhance the likelihood of achieving superior returns in the long run. The rationale behind this approach lies in the potential for one market segment to outperform when the other lags, effectively mitigating losses. This dynamic contributes to the sustained and reliable performance of these funds over extended periods, spanning a decade or more.

