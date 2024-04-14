Considering repaying home loan with EPF savings? Here's what you need to know
Utilizing your EPF for home loan repayment is a significant decision. It’s crucial to carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages before committing to one.
Although the RBI maintained the key repo rates, several banks, including HDFC Bank, increased their repo-linked home loan interest rates by 10-15 basis points in March 2024, resulting in rates ranging from 8.70% to 9.80%. Regardless of the reasons behind these banks’ decision to raise their interest rates, borrowers ultimately face increased expenses as they must allocate more funds towards equated monthly installments (EMIs) or opt for extended loan tenures.