Constructing an equity strategy for family offices

Long tail portfolio: This strategy is usually based on the assumption that since it’s difficult to do fund diligence or trust fund managers, it’s better to diversify across many managers. This may also be a culmination of numerous products being sold to the family office by wealth managers with their unique thesis/stories. Usually, this happens when there is a lack of fund diligence capability at the family office level and the office solely relies on the wealth managers’ sales pitches. This strategy has some obvious problems. With over-diversification, the biggest fear is that your overall portfolio starts looking like an index (+/– 2%) with regards to sector allocations or in some cases even stock exposures. So, you tend to become an index-hugger but with an active manager’s fee. Since the number of holdings is large, the tail of the portfolio is long and many products won’t move the needle for the portfolio. The best solution is somewhere in between.

