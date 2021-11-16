Consumer borrowing trend largely positive now: Home Credit survey

Vivek Kumar Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said, “The in-house annual study on Consumer borrowing trends, How India Borrows 2021, indicates the revival of positive borrowing as people fight to come back from the varied losses incurred in the pandemic year 2020. This resilience of consumers is reflected in the rise in business loans borrowing, home renovation and other positive reasons versus primarily borrowing for meeting household & family needs in 2020. The pandemic has also led to the acceleration of digitalization as a rising number of borrowers are showing a preference for adopting online loan journey for future borrowings, hence strengthening digital empowerment in financial services, although financial literacy penetration is still a work in progress."

