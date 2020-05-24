‘Consumer credit scores are lower as we have changed the scoring process’

For example, enquiries reflect how credit hungry a person is and how much the borrower is trying to increase his debt burden. Looking at enquiries over three years can reveal more about behaviour. The same holds for the credit mix—secured and unsecured loans. There are many such things that can be picked when we consider data over a longer period. Some customers have only auto and home loans for most of the three years. But, of late, you see that the number of unsecured loans has suddenly shot up. It reveals about the present situation of the person. It’s more about using the trended data and looking for consistency or the lack of it.