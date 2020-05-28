Consumers more cautious about covid-19 frauds, but it might not be enough

Not only has covid-19 caused the number of frauds to go up, it has also become a bait for a lot of scams. The McAfee report showed that thousands of covid-19-themed spam emails and websites had been discovered, which were scamming victims seeking to purchase medical supplies such as testing kits, face masks and other protective gear. “Over the first 13 weeks of the pandemic, McAfee saw the number of bogus websites increase from 1,600 a few weeks before to over 39,000," Steve Grobman, senior vice president and chief technology officer, McAfee, said in the report. One of the culprits was a trojan aimed at stealing banking credentials by collecting system activities of the victims, recording keystrokes and tracking network traffic and browser activity. It was found to be using coronavirus-related file names to entice unsuspecting individuals.