Contactless credit cards: From benefits to uses; all you need to know

With each passing day, innovations in the financial landscape continue to emerge. One such innovation is contactless credit cards, designed to make transactions quicker, more convenient, and easier.
Contactless credit cards are one of the latest advancements in the credit card landscape. As the name suggests, they enable touch-free transactions without the need to insert or swipe the card at a POS machine.
Users simply need to tap or wave their credit card to make payments. Unlike traditional credit cards, contactless cards feature a ‘Wi-Fi’ symbol. To identify whether you have a contactless credit card, look for this symbol on your card.
Contactless cards operate using a magnetic field technology known as near-field communication (NFC). NFC is a short-range wireless technology that allows devices to exchange information within a few centimetres of each other through magnetic field induction. Each contactless card contains a chip and an antenna, enabling touch-free payments.
Contactless credit cards enhance the convenience of financial transactions. However, with this added convenience comes the responsibility to manage spending wisely. Use this technology thoughtfully to make the most of its benefits.
