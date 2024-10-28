Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Check Eligibility

Contactless credit cards: From benefits to uses; all you need to know

Credit cards: Contactless credit cards offer convenient, touch-free transactions, enhancing financial interactions. Users can make quick payments by tapping or waving their cards. It's essential to manage spending wisely while utilizing this technology.

Riya R Alex
Published28 Oct 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Credit Cards: Contactless credit cards enable touch-free transactions without the need to insert or swipe the card at a POS machine.
Credit Cards: Contactless credit cards enable touch-free transactions without the need to insert or swipe the card at a POS machine.(AP)

With each passing day, innovations in the financial landscape continue to emerge. One such innovation is contactless credit cards, designed to make transactions quicker, more convenient, and easier.

What are contactless credit cards?

Contactless credit cards are one of the latest advancements in the credit card landscape. As the name suggests, they enable touch-free transactions without the need to insert or swipe the card at a POS machine.

Enjoy unmatched benefits - Check eligibility instantly!

Lifetime free Credit Card

No credit score required

Check Eligibility

Users simply need to tap or wave their credit card to make payments. Unlike traditional credit cards, contactless cards feature a ‘Wi-Fi’ symbol. To identify whether you have a contactless credit card, look for this symbol on your card.

 

Also Read | Credit Cards: Missed the deadline? 7 banks charge these interest rates

How do they work?

Contactless cards operate using a magnetic field technology known as near-field communication (NFC). NFC is a short-range wireless technology that allows devices to exchange information within a few centimetres of each other through magnetic field induction. Each contactless card contains a chip and an antenna, enabling touch-free payments.

How to use a contactless card

  1. Check for the Contactless Payment Symbol: Ensure the payment machine displays the contactless payment symbol.
  2. Tap Your Card: Hold your contactless credit card near the payment terminal.
  3. Transaction Confirmation: The machine will blink with a green light to indicate the transaction is complete.
  4. PIN Requirement: If the transaction exceeds 5,000, you will need to enter your PIN. According to RBI regulations, no PIN is required for transactions below this amount.

Also Read | Credit cards: How are rewards programs different from loyalty programs?

Advantages of contactless credit cards

  • Secure Transactions: NFC technology is considered reliable and secure compared to other payment methods. The chip technology provides end-to-end encryption, safeguarding your transactions.
  • Quick to Use: Contactless credit cards facilitate faster transactions, as there is no need to insert the card or enter a PIN for transactions under 5,000.
  • Convenient Payment Option: This technology offers the convenience of making payments with just a single tap.
  • No Extra Fees: Payments made through contactless credit cards do not incur additional processing fees, maintaining parity with regular credit card transactions.

Also Read | 5 Credit Cards with Zero Markup Fees

Disadvantages of contactless credit cards

  • Low Transaction Limit: The RBI mandates that contactless payments are capped at 5,000 per transaction. For transactions exceeding this amount, a PIN is required.
  • Limited Acceptance: As NFC is a relatively recent innovation, not all merchants accept contactless payments, and many shops are still in the process of implementing the technology.
  • Concerns About Card Loss: While NFC technology is highly secure, there is a risk of theft since these cards do not require a PIN for small transactions. In the event of losing your card, it is crucial to inform your bank immediately so they can block it.

Conclusion

Contactless credit cards enhance the convenience of financial transactions. However, with this added convenience comes the responsibility to manage spending wisely. Use this technology thoughtfully to make the most of its benefits.

 

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

Instant Approval
Wide Choices
Apply Now

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceContactless credit cards: From benefits to uses; all you need to know
Know your CIBIL Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.
HomeMarketsPremiumCredit CardMint Shorts

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.