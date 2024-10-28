Contactless credit cards: From benefits to uses; all you need to know

With each passing day, innovations in the financial landscape continue to emerge. One such innovation is contactless credit cards, designed to make transactions quicker, more convenient, and easier.

What are contactless credit cards? Contactless credit cards are one of the latest advancements in the credit card landscape. As the name suggests, they enable touch-free transactions without the need to insert or swipe the card at a POS machine.

Users simply need to tap or wave their credit card to make payments. Unlike traditional credit cards, contactless cards feature a ‘Wi-Fi’ symbol. To identify whether you have a contactless credit card, look for this symbol on your card.

How do they work? Contactless cards operate using a magnetic field technology known as near-field communication (NFC). NFC is a short-range wireless technology that allows devices to exchange information within a few centimetres of each other through magnetic field induction. Each contactless card contains a chip and an antenna, enabling touch-free payments.

How to use a contactless card Check for the Contactless Payment Symbol: Ensure the payment machine displays the contactless payment symbol. Tap Your Card: Hold your contactless credit card near the payment terminal. Transaction Confirmation: The machine will blink with a green light to indicate the transaction is complete. PIN Requirement: If the transaction exceeds ₹ 5,000, you will need to enter your PIN. According to RBI regulations, no PIN is required for transactions below this amount.

Advantages of contactless credit cards Secure Transactions: NFC technology is considered reliable and secure compared to other payment methods. The chip technology provides end-to-end encryption, safeguarding your transactions.

Quick to Use: Contactless credit cards facilitate faster transactions, as there is no need to insert the card or enter a PIN for transactions under ₹ 5,000.

Convenient Payment Option: This technology offers the convenience of making payments with just a single tap.

No Extra Fees: Payments made through contactless credit cards do not incur additional processing fees, maintaining parity with regular credit card transactions.

