Content creators' income from 'X' will be subjected to GST? Experts say…
Elon Musk recently announced that users with more than 15 million organic impressions in three months will be eligible for the revenue sharing programme.
Elon musk had earlier in August announced that the subscribers of X Premium (Blue) will be eligible to receive their share in the ad revenue. The remuneration that individuals will receive from ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, as part of its advertisement revenue are likely to be taxed 18% GST, experts have told news agency PTI.