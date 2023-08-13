Content creators' income from ‘X’ will be subjected to GST? Experts say…

This individuals primarily include content creators on X, who can set up Ad Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently. Several users had also shared that X or Twitter had paid them ad revenue. “Twitter just paid me $120.65 for 21,400,000 impressions in the past 104 days. For what it's worth, YouTube paid me $241.31 in that exact same amount of time for 928,593 views and 6,159,005 impressions," said one user.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}