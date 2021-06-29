Contra funds a good bet to diversify portfolio, but keep the risks in mind

According to Balachandran, the contra strategy at this point is inherently more attractive in terms of where the economy is right now. “Themes that have done well over the past 10 years are all consumption themes, and the old economy sectors such as industrial and capex-heavy sectors were in a big slump. I think the next decade would be favourable for the capex-heavy, high operating leverage, real estate or old economy sectors," he said.

