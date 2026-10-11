Should you invest in contra funds?

Kotak’s Contra Fund is overweight on banking, where Kurian expects balance-sheet growth to pick up. Monthly data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) already shows faster loan and deposit growth. Liquidity may squeeze bank margins in the near term, but she expects them to bottom out and improve as banks lend out the deposits. With credit costs under control, she sees good visibility on earnings for next year, while valuations are well below their long-term averages.