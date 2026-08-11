Beyond the crowd: finding opportunity in an uneven market

Sirshendu Basu
4 min read11 Aug 2026, 11:56 AM IST
logo
A low valuation alone does not make a stock attractive. Investors must assess debt, governance, competitive position, cash flows and structural industry changes.
Summary
Contrarian investing looks beyond market pessimism to identify sectors and stocks where prices may have fallen more than fundamentals. With IT, FMCG, autos and other Indian sectors trading below historical valuations, investors must distinguish temporary setbacks from structural risks.

Markets have a curious habit. When a story is popular, investors often want more of it, even after prices have risen sharply. When a sector or company runs into trouble, the instinct is usually the opposite: sell first and ask questions later.

Contrarian investing begins in that uncomfortable space between the two. At its heart, the contrarian style is about examining what the market has stopped liking. It looks at an unpopular company or sector and asks a simple question: has the price fallen because the business has fundamentally weakened, or because expectations and sentiment have become too negative?

This is not the same as buying everything that looks cheap. Some stocks are inexpensive for good reason. Their competitive position may be deteriorating, debt may be rising, governance may be questionable, or the industry itself may be undergoing permanent change.

Also Read | Debt funds vs direct bonds: Which fits your portfolio better?

A contrarian investor has to distinguish between a temporary setback and a structural problem. That makes the approach less about automatically opposing the crowd and more about testing whether the crowd may have gone too far.

Investigate thoroughly

The current Indian equity market appears to exhibit several such situations, as performance and valuations have become unusually dispersed across sectors.

For example, the information technology (IT) sector is trading at a sizeable discount to its five-year average valuation. FMCG, automobiles, oil and gas, consumer durables, and financial services were also below their respective historical averages.

This does not mean that the cheaper sectors are automatically attractive. It means that the market is telling very different stories about different parts of the economy, and those differences are worth examining.

Take IT services. The concern around artificial intelligence (AI) could be real. AI could change traditional delivery models, reduce the need for certain kinds of work, and affect pricing. However, the market may not always differentiate adequately between companies that can adapt to this shift and those whose business models are more vulnerable. The potential contrarian opportunity lies in that distinction, not in assuming that the entire sector will return to its old valuation.

A similar exercise applies elsewhere. Consumer companies may be dealing with weak demand or margin pressure, while financial businesses face shifts in competition, liquidity, and credit conditions. In each case, a sector-wide cloud can obscure meaningful differences in balance-sheet strength, cash generation, management quality, and the ability to navigate a difficult period.

Also Read | How do active momentum funds work, and are they worth buying?

Global capital flows have made these gaps more visible. Over the past year, investor enthusiasm has been concentrated heavily around the AI ecosystem, benefiting markets such as the US, Taiwan, and South Korea. India’s listed technology sector is more oriented towards IT services than product and semiconductor manufacturing, so it has been less directly associated with the AI product or infrastructure boom.

Foreign investors have consequently reduced their exposure to Indian equities while allocating capital to markets seen as more immediate beneficiaries of AI spending. National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data shows net foreign portfolio investor selling of around 2.54 trillion from Indian equities between January and July 2026, although July itself recorded a return to net buying.

These outflows do not prove that Indian stocks are mispriced. They do, however, suggest that some share prices may be reflecting global portfolio preferences as much as company-specific fundamentals. When selling is driven partly by the need to fund positions elsewhere, sound businesses can sometimes be marked down alongside weaker ones.

Geopolitics adds another layer of uncertainty. The West Asia war, volatile energy prices, tariffs, currency movements and changing supply chains can quickly alter earnings expectations. The International Monetary Fund’s July 2026 update projected India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6.4% for 2026, while warning that renewed conflict, commodity volatility, trade fragmentation, and a correction in technology-led expectations remain important risks to the global outlook.

Stay focussed

Uncertainty can create mispricing, but it can also persist much longer than investors expect. That is the other side of the argument. AI may genuinely disrupt parts of the IT-services industry. High energy prices may hurt margins and consumption. Foreign capital may continue to prefer AI-linked markets. Earnings may also take time to catch up with valuations, even after a correction.

Also Read | Should you invest in passive sector or thematic funds?

This is why a contrarian view needs more than patience. It needs a sound investment thesis, strong financial and governance filters, evidence of improving fundamentals, and the discipline to recognize when the original argument is no longer valid.

The current combination of sectoral divergence, AI-led capital concentration, foreign outflows, geopolitical uncertainty, and volatile expectations may be producing more situations worth investigating. Whether they become successful investments will depend on fundamentals, eventually closing the gap between perception and reality, a process that can be uneven and may require a genuinely long investment horizon.

Sirshendu Basu is head of product management and strategy at Bandhan AMC Ltd

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.