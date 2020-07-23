Contribution to EPS is not payable from employee’s PF share

Your financial needs are primarily to create a retirement corpus and your investments will take care of the same. However, you can consider adding one more category to your portfolio—a multi-cap strategy. It is also good to diversify within fund houses, and in this category, you can consider Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip. Your investment of ₹25,000 will accumulate to a principal corpus of ₹45 lakh in 15 years. At an average earnings rate of 10%, your total corpus will be ₹1.04 crore. Also, as your income increases, try to increase savings, as it is good to create a corpus for any other goal you may have.