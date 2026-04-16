Small habits, big bills: Why convenience costs more than you think

That’s where most of the money actually goes. Take food delivery. It’s rarely one big bill—it's 8-12 small ones throughout the month. Each order quietly carries ₹40- ₹80 in delivery, which is a fixed sum and often excused if the order is beyond a certain sum, packaging, and platform fees. But the real shift is that you order more often than you would have cooked. What used to be a once-a-week indulgence becomes a default option. That alone can push monthly spending to ₹3,000- ₹8,000 without it ever feeling excessive.