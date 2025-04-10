Convert your IndusInd credit card bill into EMI: Options, features, and tips

Credit cards can be a smart way to make transactions while saving money. However, this can also make you form a habit of overspending through which you may end up with a big fat bill which may become difficult for you to repay on time. If you are an IndusInd Bank credit card customer, you can convert your credit card bill into EMI and repay your bill conveniently.

Steps to convert IndusInd Bank credit card bill into EMI

1. Via indusMobile

  • Visit the App Store or Google Play Store to download the IndusMobile App.
  • Log in using your account credentials.
  • On the homepage go to Credit Card Transactions > Tap on ‘Credit Card’ > ‘Manage’.
  • Choose EMI Conversion – Select ‘Convert Outstanding to EMI’ and choose a suitable tenure.
  • Check the EMI details, interest rates and conditions before proceeding.
  • Approve the request and get a confirmation once processed.

2. Via customer care helpline

You can also contact the customer care of the bank and enquire about the process of converting the credit card bill into EMI. The customer executive will assist you with the entire process. You can reach out to the customer care through the following numbers:

  • 1860-500-5004
  • 91-22-44066666

3. Via email

Additionally, you can also contact the customer care by sending an email at care@IndusInd.com. You must note that while sending the email, provide your account details as well as other necessary information so that your query can be taken care of on an urgent basis.

Key features of converting IndusInd Bank credit card bill into EMI

  • EMI conversion is applicable for purchases more than Rs. 2,000.
  • No documentation required since this facility is pre-approved based on the credit limit.
  • You can convert a maximum of 10 transactions into EMIs.
  • EMI options are available for 6, 12, 18 or 24 months as per your convenience.

Lastly, before you decide on availing this feature, you must analyse the overall costs which the EMI will attract i.e. processing fees, interest rate, and other fees so that you can make a wise choice which suits your budget. You must also understand that even a single missed repayment of EMI or credit card bill can damage your credit score. This may impact your future borrowings and overall creditworthiness.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

