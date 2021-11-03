A Hindu male died intestate in 1995 with a self-earned house leaving behind a wife, two sons and two daughters. His wife expired in 2015 and a daughter passed away in 2019? Can the son of the deceased daughter claim any inheritance rights over the self-earned house? Kindly explain in the light of amendments to Hindu Succession Act, 2005.

—Vishal Saha

Based on the limited facts provided, we assume that the son is the only surviving legal heir of the deceased daughter. Since the maternal grandfather died intestate, his share ought to have devolved upon his legal heirs.

Subsequent to the demise of his wife in 2015, assuming that the wife also died intestate, her share bequeathed by her would also devolve upon the two daughters and the two sons in equal proportion.

Irrespective of the wife of the maternal grandfather leaving a Will or not, the share of the daughter in her father’s estate crystalizes upon the demise of the father. Therefore, the son of the deceased daughter is also entitled to the share.

I recently bought a flat in Mumbai using a home loan. The property is 28 years old and does not have a conveyance deed. What are the implications of not having the deed? What are the processes in store at the time of redevelopment?

—Name withheld on request

The absence of a conveyance deed of the property may not be an issue for purchasing the flat till the time there is an occupation certificate and/or completion certificate issued by the municipal corporation regarding the building, including the concerned flat.

For the purposes of redevelopment of a building that is to be built on the land, the consent of the owner or developer of the land will be required. Or the society could approach the concerned authority for deemed conveyance in terms of applicable laws.

Aradhana Bhansali is partner, Rajani Associates.

