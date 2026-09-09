Copper prices hit a record high: 5 ways Indian investors can gain exposure to the red metal — experts weigh in

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to an all-time high of $14,533 per tonne, surpassing its previous record of $14,527.50 set in January, according to an ANI report dated 8 August.

With copper prices at record levels, investors have several ways to gain exposure—from Indian mining stocks and MCX futures to metal-focused mutual funds, global copper ETFs and overseas copper stocks.

Here’s what these five routes mean, how you can invest in them, and which one is best for you.

Which Indian stocks offer copper exposure? “Copper prices can broadly impact two kinds of segments. One is copper producers, such as Hindustan Copper and Hindalco. The other is copper-consuming companies, particularly wire and cable manufacturers such as Polycab, KEI Industries and Finolex Cables,” said Manish Srivastava, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

“Hindustan Copper is the closest listed pure-play copper exposure. Hindalco Industries and Vedanta offer significant but more diversified copper exposure,” said Prasanna Pathak, Deputy CEO, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

Should you invest in MCX copper futures? “MCX copper futures provide the most direct domestic market exposure to the commodity price, but they are a trading instrument rather than a conventional investment product, Saikat Kumar, Partner and Board member of Red Lions Capital DIP Market, explained.

He said it is not recommended to use futures simply to take a long-term view on copper unless the investor understands derivatives and can manage the associated risks.

Which mutual funds can investors explore for copper? Currently, there are no copper ETFs in India. However, there are Nifty Metal ETFs, which invest in a basket of companies across the metals and mining sector, Srivastava said.

“Investors can look at metal-focused products such as the Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF. But this should be viewed as equity exposure to the metals sector, not as a proxy for the copper price,” Kumar said.

HDFC’s newly launched Nifty Metal ETF, for example, held Hindustan Copper, Hindalco and Vedanta, Pathak added.

Srivastava also favoured diversified equity funds, including market-cap and strategy-based categories such as value, focused and dividend-yield funds, which provide broader sector exposure and reduce dependence on a single segment.

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What are the leading global copper funds? Pathak explained that you can invest in two ways. The first is direct commodity exposure, where the fund/ETP tracks copper futures. Examples include United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) in the US and WisdomTree Copper (COPA) in Europe.

The second is equity exposure to copper miners. A leading example is the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), listed in the US, he added.

“But the distinction is significant. A copper-price product is primarily a bet on the commodity price, while a mining ETF is a bet on copper companies,” Pathak noted.

“CPER is more linked to copper prices through futures, while COPX and ICOP own copper-mining companies. Copper prices may rise, but a miner can still disappoint because of higher costs, production issues or political risk,” said Prasenjit Paul, Fund Manager at 129 Wealth & Research Analyst at Paul Asset.

Indian investors can access eligible overseas securities through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) using international investment platforms or brokers, Pathak said.

What are the global copper stocks investors can consider? Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and Lundin Mining are among the better-known copper-heavy listed companies globally.

BHP and Rio Tinto also have significant copper operations, but are more diversified miners. Investors can access such stocks through international investment platforms, eligible overseas brokers, or suitable GIFT City/IFSC structures, Pathak explained.

Which copper investment route should investors choose? “For long-term portfolio exposure, a diversified metal-sector ETF or a diversified global copper-mining ETF is a more sensible route than using futures,” Kumar said.

Pathak said Hindustan Copper offers the most direct listed Indian equity exposure, while Hindalco and Vedanta provide more diversified exposure. Investors seeking direct commodity-price exposure could consider an international copper futures ETF.

For investors comfortable with higher equity and operational risk, a global copper-mining ETF such as COPX can be considered, he added.