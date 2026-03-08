Core and satellite portfolios: Investment strategy, benefits, dos and don'ts, and common mistakes explained

The Core and Satellite portfolio strategy is a dynamic and diversified investment strategy which combines stable, long-term investments (Core) with higher-risk, high-reward opportunities (Satellite).
The dual Core and Satellite portfolio approach provides investors with a balanced exposure across varied risk types.
A core portfolio is one that comprises your foundational, low-cost and passive investment options. This includes fixed deposits, public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC), national pension scheme (NPS), equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), index funds (Top 50 Sensex or Nifty), mutual funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), or other safe haven options.
The core must provide your portfolio with cushion and stability through exposure to varied asset classes. It is recommended by ICICI Bank, Angel One and Tata Capital that this comprises at least 60% of all your investment.
“The goal of the core portfolio is steady returns, lower risk, and wealth preservation over time,” according to the Tata Capital website.
This is a more hands-on, actively managed aspect of your portfolio that can be tailored. It could comprise of sector specific funds, alternative investments, individual stocks, REITs, commodities and cryptocurrency. This is a more targeted and high-risk strategy that focuses on higher returns.
Leading investment professionals including Angel One, ICICI Bank and Tata Capital advise that this not exceed 40% of your total investments.
Angel One noted that some common mistakes by investors include overloading the Satellite portfolio with too many high-risk investments, ignoring portfolio reviews, making changes too frequently, not diversifying and lack of discipline.
“If you're just starting out, focus on building a solid core portfolio first and then gradually add satellite investments as you gain experience,” it added.
The website also noted that while cryptocurrencies can be included in a satellite portfolio, they come with a high volatility and regulatory risks. Thus, if you want, invest only a small percentage based on your risk tolerance and investment goals.
Avoid rushing in allocations for your Satellite portfolio. Start small and you can increase the size or risk over time.
Not only during market hits, also review your portfolio when there are major life changes, such as higher education, marriage, a new job, or nearing retirement. This will keep your portfolio on track, Tata Capital noted.
