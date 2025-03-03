Money
What is core-satellite investment approach and how it helps grow your portfolio
SummaryIn choppy market waters, a strong anchor and a sharp sail can make all the difference. While core investments provide stability, satellite investments let you seize high-growth opportunities—striking the perfect balance between risk and reward.
“In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine."
