MCA fines Growpital ₹1.48 cr for marketing unlisted securities on social media
Summary
- The ministry said co-founder Rituraj Sharma presented the company's background, services, performance, and growth opportunities during an 'ask-me-anything' (AMA) session on YouTube, and that its products were also marketed on X, LinkedIn and Telegram.
The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has fined agri-investment platform Growpital ₹1.48 crore for violating Companies Act, 2013 by marketing unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on social media. The ministry order was issued on 3 June, months after Sebi barred the company from the securities market pending an investigation into allegations that it made money through unauthorised investment schemes.