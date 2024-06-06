Anurag K Shukla, advocate and founder of Samvida Legal, Mumbai, said, “This order is another eye-opener for the companies seeking subscription to securities issued by them. Section 42 of the Companies Act is quite clear and MCA is now taking infringements quite seriously. A similar order was passed in April this year by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, against Planify Capital Ltd. The company and its four directors were fined ₹7 crore. According to information available in the public domain, the company has challenged the order. In the present case too, Yotto Agro and its directors can appeal before the regional director of MCA within 60 days."