Corporate bond market experiences remarkable expansion on momentum in private placements
The corporate bond market has seen significant growth, with private placements raising ₹7.5 lakh crore in FY '22-23 and ₹4.15 lakh crore in FY'23-24. SEBI's initiatives and the government's asset monetization program are expected to further boost retail investor participation.
In the dynamic landscape of the financial markets, the corporate bond market has experienced remarkable expansion. So what are these corporate bonds? For those unaware of the terminology, these bonds are debt instruments that businesses issue to raise money, and investors can expect a set interest income from these bonds.