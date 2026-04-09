Corporate FD rates in April 2026: Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance among top NBFCs

Corporate fixed deposit rates in April 2026 offer competitive returns from leading NBFCs, with varied tenures, senior-citizen benefits, and key safety features for stable,  predictable investment planning.

Shivam Shukla
Published9 Apr 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Carefully compare the company's fixed deposit rates with returns, your long-term objectives and tenure benefits to make prudent investment decisions.
Carefully compare the company's fixed deposit rates with returns, your long-term objectives and tenure benefits to make prudent investment decisions.

As global markets remain uncertain due to geopolitical tensions, inflation and supply chain issues, investors are seeking safer ways to protect their money.

Corporate fixed deposits (FDs) offer a reliable option, providing stable, predictable returns. They allow investors to earn a steady income while investing with well-known NBFCs. Keeping these factors in mind, here are the top corporate fixed deposit rates in April 2026:

Top corporate fixed deposit rates – April 2026

Company Name

Credit Rating

Highest Rate Slab

Applicable Tenure

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

Additional Interest for Senior Citizens

Shriram Finance*ICRA - AA+; Watch Positive, CARE - AAA/Stable, CRISIL - AA+; Watch Positive7.60%3-5 years7.00%7.60%7.60%0.50%
Mahindra FinanceCRISIL - AAA/Stable, IND AAA/Stable7.00%2-5 years6.60%7.00%7.00%0.20%-0.35%
Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd.ACUITE - ACUITE A8.25%1-3 years8.25%8.25%7.75%0.25%
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.CRISIL - AA+ (Stable), CARE - AA+ (Stable)6.90%3-5 years6.60%6.90%6.90%0.25%**
Sundaram Home FinanceCRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable7.15%4-5 years6.70%7.00%7.15%0.35%-0.50%
Bajaj Finance Ltd.CRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable6.95%2-5 years6.60%6.95%6.95%0.35%

Note: Rates as of 9 April 2026. Final rates depend on factors such as current credit score, credit profile, loan amount, and loan tenure.

(*At monthly rests. Additional interest of 0.15% p.a on all renewals where the deposit is matured. Additional interest of 0.05% p.a. for women depositors.)

(**Applicable for deposits up to 1 crore.)

Why are corporate FDs a good option in April 2026?


Corporate FDs in April 2026 are offering stable, predictable, and higher interest rates in many cases than bank FDs. Most of these FDs are backed by reputable NBFCs, thus making them safe and a fairly reasonable long-term investment choice for risk-conscious investors.

Also Read | Did you know EPF once offered 12%? A look back at historical returns

5 factors to check before applying for corporate FDs

  1. Credit rating: Consider a lending institution that has an AAA or AA+ rating. This will ensure your investments are protected, and overall safety is enhanced.
  2. Liquidity and tenure: Make sure the tenure of FD’s goes well with your long-term financial objectives. This is because premature withdrawals may result in fines or penalties under the predetermined terms of the investment asset class.
  3. Interest payout option: Select between monthly, quarterly or cumulative interest based on cash flow needs after understanding the associated terms and conditions of the fixed deposit investment.
  4. Check out additional benefits: Make sure you factor in extra perks, benefits and offers. These offers are especially focused on senior citizens and women. Try to make the most of such offers, rebates and exclusive perks to make your investment experience better and more rewarding.
  5. Issuer’s financial health: Apart from the credit rating, you should also review the NBFC’s past performance, customer experience feedback, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Also Read | Home loan rates April 2026: SBI, PNB, BoB and other banks compared; 5 key tips

In conclusion, corporate fixed deposits remain a prudent investment choice for securing steady returns; however, investors should always account for factors such as inflation, risk, and long-term financial objectives, and obtain proper guidance from a certified financial advisor before investing in any particular product.

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