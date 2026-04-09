Corporate FD rates in April 2026: Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance among top NBFCs

: Consider a lending institution that has an AAA or AA+ rating. This will ensure your investments are protected, and overall safety is enhanced.

goes well with your long-term financial objectives. This is because premature withdrawals may result in fines or penalties under the predetermined terms of the investment asset class.

Select between monthly, quarterly or cumulative interest based on cash flow needs after understanding the associated terms and conditions of the fixed deposit investment.

Make sure you factor in extra perks, benefits and offers. These offers are especially focused on

senior citizens

and women. Try to make the most of such offers, rebates and exclusive perks to make your investment experience better and more rewarding.