Corporate FD rates in April 2026: Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance among top NBFCs

As global markets remain uncertain due to geopolitical tensions, inflation and supply chain issues, investors are seeking safer ways to protect their money.
Corporate fixed deposits (FDs) offer a reliable option, providing stable, predictable returns. They allow investors to earn a steady income while investing with well-known NBFCs. Keeping these factors in mind, here are the top corporate fixed deposit rates in April 2026:
Company Name
Credit Rating
Highest Rate Slab
Applicable Tenure
1-Year
3-Year
5-Year
Additional Interest for Senior Citizens
|Shriram Finance*
|ICRA - AA+; Watch Positive, CARE - AAA/Stable, CRISIL - AA+; Watch Positive
|7.60%
|3-5 years
|7.00%
|7.60%
|7.60%
|0.50%
|Mahindra Finance
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable, IND AAA/Stable
|7.00%
|2-5 years
|6.60%
|7.00%
|7.00%
|0.20%-0.35%
|Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd.
|ACUITE - ACUITE A
|8.25%
|1-3 years
|8.25%
|8.25%
|7.75%
|0.25%
|PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
|CRISIL - AA+ (Stable), CARE - AA+ (Stable)
|6.90%
|3-5 years
|6.60%
|6.90%
|6.90%
|0.25%**
|Sundaram Home Finance
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable
|7.15%
|4-5 years
|6.70%
|7.00%
|7.15%
|0.35%-0.50%
|Bajaj Finance Ltd.
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable
|6.95%
|2-5 years
|6.60%
|6.95%
|6.95%
|0.35%
Note: Rates as of 9 April 2026. Final rates depend on factors such as current credit score, credit profile, loan amount, and loan tenure.
(*At monthly rests. Additional interest of 0.15% p.a on all renewals where the deposit is matured. Additional interest of 0.05% p.a. for women depositors.)
(**Applicable for deposits up to ₹1 crore.)
Corporate FDs in April 2026 are offering stable, predictable, and higher interest rates in many cases than bank FDs. Most of these FDs are backed by reputable NBFCs, thus making them safe and a fairly reasonable long-term investment choice for risk-conscious investors.
In conclusion, corporate fixed deposits remain a prudent investment choice for securing steady returns; however, investors should always account for factors such as inflation, risk, and long-term financial objectives, and obtain proper guidance from a certified financial advisor before investing in any particular product.
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