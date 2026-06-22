Corporate FD rates in June 2026: Compare top NBFC fixed deposits offering up to 8.95% interest

Check the credit rating carefully: A higher interest rate may come with a higher risk. Prefer issuers with strong credit ratings such as AAA, as they generally indicate better repayment capacity.

Do not invest solely for higher returns: The highest FD rate may not always be the best option. You need to consider several other factors, such as processing fees, your risk tolerance and long-term needs. Balance return expectations with the

financial strength

and track record of the issuer.