Corporate FD rates in June 2026: Compare top NBFC fixed deposits offering up to 8.95% interest

Corporate fixed deposits (FDs) offered by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continue to attract investors seeking higher returns than traditional fixed deposits. Corporate FDs are especially popular in the current geopolitical environment, where, amid the US-Israel war on Iran, global markets and commodity prices are going through immense volatility.
As of June 2026, several prominent NBFCs are offering investors interest rates of up to 8.95% along with additional perks for senior citizens. Here is a comparison of the latest corporate FD rates offered by leading NBFCs across the country.
Company Name
Credit Rating
Highest Rate (p.a.)
Applicable Tenure
1-year Tenure
3-year Tenure
5-year Tenure
Additional Interest for Senior Citizens
|Shriram Finance*
|ICRA - AAA/Stable; CARE - AAA/Stable; CRISIL - AAA/Stable
|7.25%
|3 years to 5 years
|6.75%
|7.25%
|7.25%
|0.50%
|Mahindra Finance
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable; IND AAA/Stable - India Ratings and Research
|7.45%
|48 months to 60 months
|6.60%
|7.40%
|7.45%
|0.25%-0.35%
|Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd.
|ACUITE - ACUITE A
|8.25%
|1 year; 2 years; 3 years
|8.25%
|8.25%
|7.75%
|0.25%
|PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
|CRISIL - AA+ (Stable); CARE - AAA (Stable)
|7.15%
|40 months
|6.60%
|6.90%
|6.90%
|0.25%**
|Sundaram Home Finance
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable; ICRA - AAA/Stable
|7.15%
|4 years; 5 years
|6.70%
|7.00%
|7.15%
|0.35%-0.50%
|Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.
|CRISIL - AA-/Stable
|8.95%
|36 months
|7.90%
|8.95%
|8.50%
|0.25%
|ICICI Home Finance
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable; ICRA - AAA/Stable; CARE - AAA/Stable
|7.10%
|45 months
|6.75%
|6.90%
|7.00%
|0.35%
|Can Fin Homes Ltd.
|ICRA - AAA/Stable
|7.50%
|36 months
|6.50%
|7.50%
|6.75%
|0.25%-0.50%
|Bajaj Finance Ltd.
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable; ICRA - AAA/Stable
|7.40%
|31 months to 60 months
|6.60%
|7.40%
|7.40%
|0.35%
|LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable
|6.90%
|5 years
|6.70%
|6.85%
|6.90%
|0.25%
Note: *At monthly rests. Additional interest of 0.15% per annum on matured deposit renewals and an additional 0.05% per annum for women depositors.
**Applicable for deposits up to ₹1 crore. (Data as on 17 June 2026.)
Source: Paisabazaar.com
Corporate FDs can be a prudent choice for aspiring investors seeking potentially higher returns than traditional bank deposits.
Investors should analyse a host of other factors, such as the credit profile of the lending institution, their own liquidity requirements, tenure suitability, risk tolerance and long-term economic objectives.
The final decision to invest in any corporate fixed deposit, normal fixed deposit or any other asset class must be made after due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor.
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