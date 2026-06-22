Corporate FD rates in June 2026: Compare top NBFC fixed deposits offering up to 8.95% interest

Looking for higher returns in June 2026? With corporate FD rates climbing up to 8.95%, investors are taking notice. Here are the leading NBFC fixed deposits that stand out for returns, safety and flexibility.

Shivam Shukla
Published22 Jun 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Corporate FD Rates in June 2026 show that top NBFCs offer returns of up to 8.95%. Check the complete details.
Corporate FD Rates in June 2026 show that top NBFCs offer returns of up to 8.95%. Check the complete details.

Corporate fixed deposits (FDs) offered by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continue to attract investors seeking higher returns than traditional fixed deposits. Corporate FDs are especially popular in the current geopolitical environment, where, amid the US-Israel war on Iran, global markets and commodity prices are going through immense volatility.

As of June 2026, several prominent NBFCs are offering investors interest rates of up to 8.95% along with additional perks for senior citizens. Here is a comparison of the latest corporate FD rates offered by leading NBFCs across the country.

Corporate Fixed Deposit interest rates June 2026

Company Name

Credit Rating

Highest Rate (p.a.)

Applicable Tenure

1-year Tenure

3-year Tenure

5-year Tenure

Additional Interest for Senior Citizens

Shriram Finance*ICRA - AAA/Stable; CARE - AAA/Stable; CRISIL - AAA/Stable7.25%3 years to 5 years6.75%7.25%7.25%0.50%
Mahindra FinanceCRISIL - AAA/Stable; IND AAA/Stable - India Ratings and Research7.45%48 months to 60 months6.60%7.40%7.45%0.25%-0.35%
Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd.ACUITE - ACUITE A8.25%1 year; 2 years; 3 years8.25%8.25%7.75%0.25%
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.CRISIL - AA+ (Stable); CARE - AAA (Stable)7.15%40 months6.60%6.90%6.90%0.25%**
Sundaram Home FinanceCRISIL - AAA/Stable; ICRA - AAA/Stable7.15%4 years; 5 years6.70%7.00%7.15%0.35%-0.50%
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.CRISIL - AA-/Stable8.95%36 months7.90%8.95%8.50%0.25%
ICICI Home FinanceCRISIL - AAA/Stable; ICRA - AAA/Stable; CARE - AAA/Stable7.10%45 months6.75%6.90%7.00%0.35%
Can Fin Homes Ltd.ICRA - AAA/Stable7.50%36 months6.50%7.50%6.75%0.25%-0.50%
Bajaj Finance Ltd.CRISIL - AAA/Stable; ICRA - AAA/Stable7.40%31 months to 60 months6.60%7.40%7.40%0.35%
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.CRISIL - AAA/Stable6.90%5 years6.70%6.85%6.90%0.25%

Note: *At monthly rests. Additional interest of 0.15% per annum on matured deposit renewals and an additional 0.05% per annum for women depositors.

**Applicable for deposits up to 1 crore. (Data as on 17 June 2026.)

Source: Paisabazaar.com

Five factors to keep in mind before investing in Corporate Fixed Deposits

  1. Check the credit rating carefully: A higher interest rate may come with a higher risk. Prefer issuers with strong credit ratings such as AAA, as they generally indicate better repayment capacity.
  2. Do not invest solely for higher returns: The highest FD rate may not always be the best option. You need to consider several other factors, such as processing fees, your risk tolerance and long-term needs. Balance return expectations with the financial strength and track record of the issuer.
  3. Understand the tenure and liquidity needs: Choose a fixed deposit tenure that aligns with your financial goals. Premature withdrawals may attract penalties, making the entire fund meaningless and reducing overall returns.
  4. Compare senior citizen and special benefits: Many NBFCs offer additional interest rates for senior citizens and select customer categories, which can enhance overall returns.
  5. Diversify across issuers: Instead of investing a large amount in a single corporate FD, consider spreading your total investments across multiple issuers to reduce concentration risk. This will protect you in the future.

Corporate FDs can be a prudent choice for aspiring investors seeking potentially higher returns than traditional bank deposits.

Also Read | Best FD rates in June 2026: Top SFBs vs public and private banks

Investors should analyse a host of other factors, such as the credit profile of the lending institution, their own liquidity requirements, tenure suitability, risk tolerance and long-term economic objectives.

The final decision to invest in any corporate fixed deposit, normal fixed deposit or any other asset class must be made after due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor.

Financial AdvisorInvestorsInterest RatesFixed DepositPersonal Finance
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