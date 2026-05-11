Corporate FD rates in May 2026: Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance and other top NBFCs offer returns up to 8.95%

If you are looking to address ongoing geopolitical volatility stemming from the US-Iran war and keep your investments safe, you can focus on corporate fixed deposits (FDs). These investment options continue to attract investors in May 2026, offering higher interest rates than traditional bank deposits.

This is critical to consider, given the geopolitical turmoil the world is witnessing with the ongoing war between the US and Iran and the underperformance of the benchmark Nifty 50 index over the last year, with the index giving a return of -3.99% in the past year. Do keep in mind that these interest rates on corporate fixed deposits vary by credit rating, helping investors analyse the risk before investing.

Prominent NBFCs across the country, such as Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance, PNB Housing Finance and other reputed housing finance companies, are offering competitive FD rates of up to 8.95%, making them a preferred choice for conservative and income-focused investors.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are corporate fixed deposits and why are they attractive in May 2026? ⌵ Corporate FDs are investment options offered by NBFCs and HFCs, often with higher interest rates than traditional bank deposits. They are considered attractive in May 2026 due to ongoing geopolitical issues and market volatility, offering a potentially safer haven compared to underperforming benchmark indices. 2 Which NBFCs are offering competitive FD rates in May 2026? ⌵ In May 2026, prominent NBFCs like Shriram Finance and Mahindra Finance are offering competitive FD rates. Muthoot Capital is specifically mentioned as offering up to 8.95% interest on corporate FDs for select tenures. 3 What factors should investors consider before investing in corporate FDs? ⌵ Investors should consider the credit rating of the issuer (preferring AAA-rated), tenure flexibility to match financial goals, liquidity options including premature withdrawal penalties, interest payout frequency, and the overall reputation and stability of the issuing NBFC. 4 Are digital FDs a safe investment option? ⌵ Digital FDs offer convenience and potentially higher rates, but investors should be aware of risks. While deposits in RBI-regulated banks (including small finance banks) are insured up to ₹5 lakh per bank, deposits with NBFCs do not have this insurance backing. 5 How do corporate FDs compare to traditional bank FDs? ⌵ Corporate FDs, offered by NBFCs and HFCs, often provide higher interest rates than traditional bank deposits. However, they may carry different risk profiles and insurance backing compared to bank FDs.

Still, before you decide to invest in any fixed deposit, it is important to understand them on a fundamental level, including their limitations, pros, and cons. You should also consult a certified financial advisor before locking in with any product offering. Keeping these essentials in mind, here are the corporate fixed deposits or company fixed deposits offered by leading lenders in May 2026.

Company Fixed Deposit Rates in May 2026

Company Name Credit Rating Highest Interest Rate (p.a.) Applicable Tenure 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year Senior Citizen Extra Shriram Finance AAA/Stable 7.25% 3–5 years 6.75% 7.25% 7.25% 0.50% Mahindra Finance AAA/Stable 7.00% 2–5 years 6.60% 7.00% 7.00% 0.20%–0.35% Manipal Housing Finance A 8.25% 1–3 years 8.25% 8.25% 7.75% 0.25% PNB Housing Finance AA+ 6.90% 3–5 years 6.60% 6.90% 6.90% 0.25% Sundaram Home Finance AAA 7.15% 4–5 years 6.70% 7.00% 7.15% 0.35%–0.50% Muthoot Capital A+ 8.95% 36 months 7.90% 8.95% 8.50% 0.25% ICICI Home Finance AAA 7.10% 45 months 6.75% 6.90% 7.00% 0.35% Can Fin Homes AAA 7.50% 3 years 6.50% 7.50% 6.75% 0.25%–0.50% Bajaj Finance AAA 6.85% 18–30 months 6.60% 7.40% 7.40% 0.35% LIC Housing Finance AAA 6.90% 5 years 6.70% 6.85% 6.90% 0.25%

Source: Paisabazaar.com (Data as on 6 May 2026)

Note: All rates are taken from the official websites of respective lenders and are subject to change. For complete details, updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.

5 factors to consider before investing in corporate FDs Credit rating: Prefer AAA-rated issuers. The higher the rating, the lower the default risk. The focus must be on understanding fixed deposits holistically. Tenure flexibility: Match investment duration, lock-in periods, and timelines with your long-term economic objectives. Do keep in mind that seniors can earn a little more. You should plan FDs in a way that you never feel a cash crunch or are forced to break FD investments mid-way. Liquidity options: Do check and understand premature withdrawal penalties. If there are any penalties, understand them by reading the fixed deposit offer document clearly. Interest payout frequency: Monthly, quarterly, or cumulative options can have a direct impact on your returns. Provided your current monthly income requirements, plan your fixed deposits accordingly. Issuer reputation: Established NBFCs generally offer better stability. You should consider investments holistically, not just fall for the headline fixed deposit rate. The issuer's integrity also holds immense importance.

FAQs on corporate fixed deposits and NBFC FD interest rates

1. What are corporate fixed deposits in India? Corporate FDs are investment options/ opportunities provided by NBFCs and HFCs with lucrative interest rates. Sometimes, the FD rates they offer are higher than those of traditional banks.

2. Which NBFC is offering the highest FD interest rate in May 2026? Currently, Muthoot Capital is offering up to 8.95% interest on Corporate FDs. These are offered for select tenures. For complete clarification, refer to the official website.

3. Are NBFC fixed deposits safe for conservative investors? Yes, NBFC fixed deposits are considered safe investments for investors seeking predictable, high-interest income. Still, it is best to check the credit rating and consult certified financial advisors before deciding to invest in any offering.

4. Why can Corporate FDs be considered as a lucrative investment today? This is due to ongoing geopolitical issues and market volatility. Due to these factors, oil and commodity prices have remained volatile over the last few months, and the benchmark indices have also not performed well. In this environment, corporate FDs can be considered a reasonable investment option after proper due diligence.

5. What should investors check before investing in corporate FDs? Before you submit your corporate FD investment application, it is your responsibility to check critical aspects such as credit ratings, ongoing equity market uncertainty, processing fees, if any, hidden charges, FD tenure, liquidity rules, interest payout options, and other similar factors before you lock in on any investment options.

Corporate fixed deposits can boost portfolio performance in the current geopolitical backdrop; still, investment decisions should not be made in haste. They should be based on thorough due diligence, an understanding of the risk appetite, and discussion with certified advisors.