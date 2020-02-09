Corporate fixed deposit (FDs) popular among investors who want fixed returns that are slightly higher what bank FDs give, even at a slightly higher risk. However, just like FDs, interest payment on corporate FDs is fully taxable at your income tax slab rate, so factor in the post-tax returns. Mint does not recommend corporate FDs, to an average investor because of the risk involved, But if you like to invest in them, nevertheless, you must minimize the risk by choosing issues with high ratings.