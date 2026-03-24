Corporate fixed deposit rates in March 2026: Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance and leading NBFCs

Credit rating: NBFCs that offer more safety generally have higher ratings. Ratings such as AAA or AA+ should be considered. Check the credit rating , the rating agency, and the platform's reputation before borrowing funds.

Liquidity and tenure: You should diligently plan and ensure that the fixed deposit's tenure aligns well with your long-term economic objectives. Premature withdrawals can attract penalties. Only proceed with any particular fixed deposit after clarity on the total tenure, applicable fines if you wish to withdraw funds in between before the tenure ends, along with other associated terms.

Interest payout options: Some fixed deposits offer different ways to receive interest. Some offer monthly, quarterly, or cumulative interest. You should plan and opt for a fixed deposit that aligns with your day-to-day financial and cash flow needs , as well as your long-term saving objectives.

Check out additional benefits: Several fixed deposits offer lucrative benefits for women and senior citizens that can holistically boost returns. You should review these offers carefully and factor in these benefits before submitting your fixed deposit application.