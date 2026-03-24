Corporate fixed deposit rates in March 2026: Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance and leading NBFCs

With continuous market volatility driven by the ongoing Iran-US war and the Russia-Ukraine dispute, corporate employees are now seeking safety, aiming to protect their finances from depletion. This safety can be achieved by parking funds in company fixed deposits (FDs) offered by prominent non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs).
In March 2026, leading NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance, PNB Housing Finance, Shriram Finance, and Mahindra Finance, among others, are offering customers competitive interest rates and attractive terms and conditions across tenures ranging from one to five years.
With lucrative returns, especially in the current geopolitical landscape, these FDs are prudent for individuals who aspire to a steady income, peace of mind, and a sense of consistency in life. Especially senior citizens who can benefit from additional interest rates. Keeping these factors in mind, let us look at the offered interest rates.
|Company name
|Credit rating
|Highest rate slab
|Applicable tenure
|1-year
|3-year
|5-year
|Additional interest for senior citizens
|Shriram Finance
|ICRA - AA+; Watch Positive, CARE - AAA/Stable, CRISIL - AA+; Watch Positive
|7.60%
|3-5 years
|7.00%
|7.60%
|7.60%
|0.50%
|Mahindra Finance
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable, IND AAA/Stable
|7.00%
|2-5 years
|6.60%
|7.00%
|7.00%
|0.20%-0.35%
|Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd.
|ACUITE - ACUITE A
|8.25%
|1-3 years
|8.25%
|8.25%
|7.75%
|0.25%
|PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
|CRISIL - AA+ (Stable), CARE - AA+ (Stable)
|6.90%
|3-5 years
|6.60%
|6.90%
|6.90%
|0.25%
|Sundaram Home Finance
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable
|7.15%
|4-5 years
|6.70%
|7.00%
|7.15%
|0.35%-0.50%
|Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.
|CRISIL - A+/Stable
|8.95%
|36 months
|7.90%
|8.95%
|8.50%
|0.25%
|ICICI Home Finance
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable, CARE - AAA/Stable
|7.10%
|45 months
|6.75%
|6.90%
|7.00%
|0.35%
|Can Fin Homes Ltd.
|ICRA - AAA/Stable
|7.50%
|3 years
|6.50%
|7.50%
|6.75%
|0.25%-0.50%
|Bajaj Finance Ltd.
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable
|6.95%
|2-5 years
|6.60%
|6.95%
|6.95%
|0.35%
|LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
|CRISIL - AAA/Stable
|6.90%
|5 years
|6.70%
|6.85%
|6.90%
|0.25%
Note: These rates are illustrative in nature. For updated rates, charges, and terms, refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.
In conclusion, company fixed deposits can be a reasonable investment for those seeking a balanced, safe return. Still, any investment decision should be made only after understanding the risks, the impact of inflation, and an individual's long-term targets, in consonance with and under the guidance of a certified financial planner. So that prudent investment decisions are made.
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