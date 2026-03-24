Corporate fixed deposit rates in March 2026: Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance and leading NBFCs

Corporate fixed deposit rates in March 2026 offer competitive returns from leading NBFCs, with varied tenures, senior-citizen benefits, and key safety features for stable, consistent investment planning.

Shivam Shukla
Published24 Mar 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Carefully compare the company's fixed deposit rates with returns and tenure benefits to make prudent investment decisions.
Carefully compare the company's fixed deposit rates with returns and tenure benefits to make prudent investment decisions.

With continuous market volatility driven by the ongoing Iran-US war and the Russia-Ukraine dispute, corporate employees are now seeking safety, aiming to protect their finances from depletion. This safety can be achieved by parking funds in company fixed deposits (FDs) offered by prominent non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs).

In March 2026, leading NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance, PNB Housing Finance, Shriram Finance, and Mahindra Finance, among others, are offering customers competitive interest rates and attractive terms and conditions across tenures ranging from one to five years.

Also Read | Looking for high FD rates? THESE small finance banks offer up to 8%

With lucrative returns, especially in the current geopolitical landscape, these FDs are prudent for individuals who aspire to a steady income, peace of mind, and a sense of consistency in life. Especially senior citizens who can benefit from additional interest rates. Keeping these factors in mind, let us look at the offered interest rates.

Top company fixed deposit rates - March 2026

Company nameCredit ratingHighest rate slabApplicable tenure1-year3-year5-yearAdditional interest for senior citizens
Shriram FinanceICRA - AA+; Watch Positive, CARE - AAA/Stable, CRISIL - AA+; Watch Positive7.60%3-5 years7.00%7.60%7.60%0.50%
Mahindra FinanceCRISIL - AAA/Stable, IND AAA/Stable7.00%2-5 years6.60%7.00%7.00%0.20%-0.35%
Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd.ACUITE - ACUITE A8.25%1-3 years8.25%8.25%7.75%0.25%
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.CRISIL - AA+ (Stable), CARE - AA+ (Stable)6.90%3-5 years6.60%6.90%6.90%0.25%
Sundaram Home FinanceCRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable7.15%4-5 years6.70%7.00%7.15%0.35%-0.50%
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.CRISIL - A+/Stable8.95%36 months7.90%8.95%8.50%0.25%
ICICI Home FinanceCRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable, CARE - AAA/Stable7.10%45 months6.75%6.90%7.00%0.35%
Can Fin Homes Ltd.ICRA - AAA/Stable7.50%3 years6.50%7.50%6.75%0.25%-0.50%
Bajaj Finance Ltd.CRISIL - AAA/Stable, ICRA - AAA/Stable6.95%2-5 years6.60%6.95%6.95%0.35%
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.CRISIL - AAA/Stable6.90%5 years6.70%6.85%6.90%0.25%

Note: These rates are illustrative in nature. For updated rates, charges, and terms, refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.

5 factors to check before applying for Company FDs

  1. Credit rating: NBFCs that offer more safety generally have higher ratings. Ratings such as AAA or AA+ should be considered. Check the credit rating, the rating agency, and the platform's reputation before borrowing funds.
  2. Liquidity and tenure: You should diligently plan and ensure that the fixed deposit's tenure aligns well with your long-term economic objectives. Premature withdrawals can attract penalties. Only proceed with any particular fixed deposit after clarity on the total tenure, applicable fines if you wish to withdraw funds in between before the tenure ends, along with other associated terms.
  3. Interest payout options: Some fixed deposits offer different ways to receive interest. Some offer monthly, quarterly, or cumulative interest. You should plan and opt for a fixed deposit that aligns with your day-to-day financial and cash flow needs, as well as your long-term saving objectives.
  4. Check out additional benefits: Several fixed deposits offer lucrative benefits for women and senior citizens that can holistically boost returns. You should review these offers carefully and factor in these benefits before submitting your fixed deposit application.
  5. Importance of issuer’s financial health: You should also check out the financial health of the organisation you are locking your fixed deposit with. See how they have performed in the past, have they honoured fixed deposit commitments consistently? Do they have a customer grievance redressal forum? What has been the experience of past individuals? Consider all such factors carefully.

Also Read | These 7 PSU banks offer up to 7.25% FD rates for senior citizens

In conclusion, company fixed deposits can be a reasonable investment for those seeking a balanced, safe return. Still, any investment decision should be made only after understanding the risks, the impact of inflation, and an individual's long-term targets, in consonance with and under the guidance of a certified financial planner. So that prudent investment decisions are made.

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Interest RatesSenior CitizensMarket VolatilityPersonal FinanceFixed DepositFixed Deposit Interest Rates
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